In 2026 Birla DMG or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Birla DMG Price starts at Rs. 2.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. DMG has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
DMG vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dmg
|Continental gt 650
|Brand
|Birla
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.37 Lakhs
|₹ 3.53 Lakhs
|Range
|150 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|27.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|647.95 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-