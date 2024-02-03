In 2026 Birla DMG or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Birla DMG Price starts at Rs. 2.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. DMG has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl.
DMG vs RC 390 Comparison