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HomeCompare BikesDMG vs 390 Adventure [2020-2025]

Birla DMG vs KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025]

In 2026 Birla DMG or KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Birla DMG Price starts at Rs. 2.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 3.42 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, 390 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. DMG has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The 390 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 30 kmpl.
DMG vs 390 Adventure [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dmg 390 adventure [2020-2025]
BrandBirlaKTM
Price₹ 2.37 Lakhs₹ 3.42 Lakhs
Range150 km/charge-
Mileage-30 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-373 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
DMG
Birla DMG
45 Ah
₹2.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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390 Adventure [2020-2025]
KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025]
STD
₹3.42 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
150 km406 km
Max Speed
100 kmph180 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Driving Modes - Drive, Sports, Parking, ReverseToothed Footpegs, Turn-by-turn navigation (Optional),
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,43,1473,90,657
Ex-Showroom Price
2,36,8393,41,877
RTO
027,880
Insurance
6,30820,900
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2268,396
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresQuick acceleration

Cons

Lacks low-end torqueHigh seat height

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
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The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
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KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
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