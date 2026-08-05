In 2026 Birla DMG or KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Birla DMG Price starts at Rs. 2.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 3.42 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, 390 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. DMG has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The 390 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 30 kmpl.
DMG vs 390 Adventure [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dmg
|390 adventure [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Birla
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 2.37 Lakhs
|₹ 3.42 Lakhs
|Range
|150 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|30 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|373 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-