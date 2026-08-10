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Birla DMG vs Joy e-bike Skyline

In 2026 Birla DMG or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Birla DMG Price starts at Rs. 2.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Skyline engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. DMG has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The Skyline mileage is around kmpl.
DMG vs Skyline Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dmg Skyline
BrandBirlaJoy e-bike
Price₹ 2.37 Lakhs₹ 2.29 Lakhs
Range150 km/charge-
Mileage--
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-null cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
DMG
Birla DMG
45 Ah
₹2.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Skyline
Joy e-bike Skyline
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Birla DMG Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear View
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Specification
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
150 km
Max Speed
100 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Driving Modes - Drive, Sports, Parking, Reverse10 Amp Smart Charger with Over-voltage,
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh73.6 V, 72 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion (Fixed Type)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,43,1472,29,000
Ex-Showroom Price
2,36,8392,29,000
RTO
00
Insurance
6,3080
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2264,922

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