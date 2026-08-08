In 2026 Birla DMG or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Birla DMG Price starts at Rs. 2.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. DMG has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl.
DMG vs Hness CB350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dmg
|Hness cb350
|Brand
|Birla
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 2.37 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Range
|150 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|348 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-