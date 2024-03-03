HT Auto
Birla Ambition vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2024 Birla Ambition or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Ambition vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambition Rayzr 125
BrandBirlaYamaha
Price₹ 73,817₹ 84,730
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-71.33 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,48097,856
Ex-Showroom Price
73,81784,730
RTO
06,778
Insurance
3,6636,348
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6652,103

