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Birla Ambition vs Honda Shine

In 2026 Birla Ambition or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Birla Ambition Price starts at Rs. 73,817 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. Ambition has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Ambition vs Shine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambition Shine
BrandBirlaHonda
Price₹ 73,817₹ 80,852
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-123.94 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Ambition
Birla Ambition
Lead Acid
₹73,817*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Birla Ambition Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
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Left View
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Specification
Length
1720 mm2046 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
480 mm737 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
110 km577.5 Km
Max Speed
55-60 kmph90 Kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Electric
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
ICAT Approval - YesSide Stand Engine Cut-Off
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh12V, 4.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,48094,164
Ex-Showroom Price
73,81780,852
RTO
06,968
Insurance
3,6636,344
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6652,023
Expert Rating
-

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