In 2026 Birla Ambition or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Birla Ambition Price starts at Rs. 73,817 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Ambition up to 110 km/charge and the Astrid Lite has a range of up to 200 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Ambition vs Astrid Lite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ambition
|Astrid lite
|Brand
|Birla
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 73,817
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|200 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|2 Hours