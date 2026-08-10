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BGauss D15 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 BGauss D15 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
D15 vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandBGaussYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge-
Mileage-32.04 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-334 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

Filters
D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BGauss D15 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
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Specification
Length
1868 mm-
Ground Clearance
175 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1403 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg182 kg
Height
1200 mm-
Saddle Height
765 mm800 mm
Width
977 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
7s-
Range
115 km337.5 km
Max Speed
60 kmph140 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.1 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain, Road, Off-Road
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, Buzzer-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0732,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,95,345
RTO
015,627
Insurance
5,88211,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2684,792

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