In 2026 BGauss D15 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
D15 vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D15
|Scrambler [2022-2025]
|Brand
|BGauss
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|₹ 1.95 Lakhs
|Range
|115 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|32.04 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|334 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|-