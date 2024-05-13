In 2024 BGauss D15 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
colours and other specs.
BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm.
On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZ-X in 3 colours.
D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge.
The FZ-X mileage is around 48.0 kmpl.
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger
Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch,
Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding
Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based
Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault
Detection, Roll Over Sensor, Buzzer
ECO indicator,Side Stand Engine Cut-Off Switch, Power Socket, Negative LCD
with Smart Phone Connectivity, Phone Battery Level Status
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Yes
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh
-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
-
Tail Light
LED
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
LED
Headlight
LED
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
₹1,52,073
₹1,54,541
Ex-Showroom Price
₹1,46,191
₹1,36,200
RTO
₹0
₹10,896
Insurance
₹5,882
₹7,445
Accessories Charges
₹0
₹0
FastTag Charges
₹0
₹0
Other Charges
₹0
₹0
EMI
₹3,268
₹3,321
