BGauss D15 vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2024 BGauss D15 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
D15 vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Fzs-fi v3
BrandBGaussYamaha
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge-
Mileage-49.31 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

D15
BGauss D15
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Grey
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.1 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1868 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg135 kg
Height
1200 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm790 mm
Width
977 mm780 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, BuzzerMuffler Cover, Tank Pad (Optional), Skid Plate (Optional), Rear Footrest (Optional), USB Charger (Optional), Seat Cover (Optional), Engine Guard (Optional),
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,38,541
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,21,700
RTO
09,712
Insurance
5,8827,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2682,977
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre
Cons
Clunky gearboxExpensive than rivals

FZS-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Yamaha MT-15 V2null | Petrol | Manual1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs MT-15 V2
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Yamaha FZS FI V4null | Petrol | Manual1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Raider
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Yamaha FZ-Xnull | Petrol | Manual1.36 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZ-X
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Bajaj Pulsar 150null | Petrol | Manual1.1 - 1.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar 150
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Bajaj Pulsar N160null | Petrol | Manual1.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar N160

