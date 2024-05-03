In 2024 BGauss D15 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
features, colours and other specs.
BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm.
On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours.
D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge.
The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger
Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch,
Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding
Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based
Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault
Detection, Roll Over Sensor, Buzzer
Muffler Cover, Tank Pad (Optional), Skid Plate (Optional), Rear Footrest
(Optional), USB Charger (Optional), Seat Cover (Optional), Engine Guard
(Optional),
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh
-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
-
Tail Light
LED
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Bulb
Headlight
LED
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
₹1,52,073
₹1,38,541
Ex-Showroom Price
₹1,46,191
₹1,21,700
RTO
₹0
₹9,712
Insurance
₹5,882
₹7,129
Accessories Charges
₹0
₹0
FastTag Charges
₹0
₹0
Other Charges
₹0
₹0
EMI
₹3,268
₹2,977
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre