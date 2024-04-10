In 2024 BGauss D15 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
features, colours and other specs.
BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm.
On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours.
D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge.
The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger
Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch,
Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding
Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based
Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault
Detection, Roll Over Sensor, Buzzer