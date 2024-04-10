HT Auto
BGauss D15 vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2024 BGauss D15 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
D15 vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Fzs 25
BrandBGaussYamaha
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.1 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1868 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1360 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg154 kg
Height
1200 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm795 mm
Width
977 mm820 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, Buzzer-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh12 V, 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
5,88210,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2683,546

