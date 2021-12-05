HT Auto

In 2024 BGauss D15 or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of D15 up to 115 km/charge and the GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours.
D15 vs GT5 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Gt5
BrandBGaussWhite Carbon Motors
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge100-150 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP6757
Max Torque
110 Nm58 Nm
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
3.1 kW3000 W
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-120/70-12
Front Brake
Drum-
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
Drum-
Length
1868 mm1850 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
1260 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg170 kg
Height
1200 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Width
977 mm675 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, BuzzerHizardous Switch
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh2.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,27,477
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,15,000
RTO
09,200
Insurance
5,8823,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2682,739

