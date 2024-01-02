HT Auto
BGauss D15 vs Vespa VXL 150

In 2024 BGauss D15 or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The VXL 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
D15 vs VXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Vxl 150
BrandBGaussVespa
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.46 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
VXL 150
Vespa VXL 150
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
3.1 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1868 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg115 kg
Height
1200 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm770 mm
Width
977 mm690 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, BuzzerAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,62,049
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,46,188
RTO
011,695
Insurance
5,8824,166
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2683,483

