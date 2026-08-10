In 2026 BGauss D15 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
D15 vs Elegante 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D15
|Elegante 150
|Brand
|BGauss
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|Range
|115 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|-