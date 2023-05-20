In 2026 BGauss D15 or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
D15 vs Gixxer SF 250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D15
|Gixxer sf 250
|Brand
|BGauss
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|₹ 1.9 Lakhs
|Range
|115 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|250 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|-