HT Auto

BGauss D15 vs Simple Energy Dot One

In 2024 BGauss D15 or Simple Energy Dot One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Simple Energy Dot One Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of D15 up to 115 km/charge and the Dot One has a range of up to 151 km/charge.
D15 vs Dot One Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Dot one
BrandBGaussSimple Energy
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 99,999
Range115 km/charge151 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.3 Hours 47 Minutes

Filters
D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dot One
Simple Energy Dot One
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67IP67
Max Torque
110 Nm-
Continious Power
1500 W4500 W
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
3.1 kW8500
Water Proof Rating
IP 67IP67
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium Alloy-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1868 mm1907 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm164.5 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1335 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg126 Kg
Height
1200 mm1170 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm796 mm
Width
977 mm758 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.3 Hours 47 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree7.5 degrees
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, BuzzerRiding Mode - Eco|Ride|Dash|Sonic, Switche - Motor kill, Ignition, Multi toggle, Reverse, High-Low-Pass Beam, Water wading limit - 300 mm, Processor, Storage, RAM -Cortex-A53 64-bit quad-core processor, 16GB, 2GB, Operating system - Android Open Source OS (AOSP), Resolution - 16.7M, 1000 Nits
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh3.7 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,08,044
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,19199,999
RTO
00
Insurance
5,8828,045
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2682,322

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City on October 29, 2023.
    Confirmed: Max Verstappen will be staying with Red Bull through 2025
    28 Jun 2024
    Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton raises his trophy as he celebrates on the podium with Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (3L) and McLaren's British driver Lando Norris (2L) after the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya on June 23, 2024 in Montmelo, on the outskirts of Barcelona.
    Formula One: Lewis Hamilton ends F1 podium drought with third in Spanish GP
    24 Jun 2024
    File photo of Red Bull driver Sergio Perez before the qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix
    Formula One: Sergio Perez to keep racing with Red Bull team till 2026
    6 Jun 2024
    Max Verstappen wins the Canadian Grand Prix for the third year in a row, securing his 60th Formula One victory and sixth win of the season.
    Max Verstappen marks 60th F1 victory with Canadian GP win
    11 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit. The Halo smart helmet is priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 while the open-face Halo Bit helmet comes at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000.
    Ather Halo, Halo Bit smart helmet: Key features explained
    9 Apr 2024
    Mercedes-AMG One is a street-legal hyper car influenced by the Formula One technology, It can churn out more than 1,000 hp of peak power and a top speed of 352 kmph.
    Watch: Mercedes AMG One, F1-inspired hypercar, in action on race track
    1 Jun 2022
    The Ather Rizta electric scooter comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Offered in 3 variants, the price of the Rizta goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ather Rizta electric scooter launched: First look
    8 Apr 2024
    View all
     