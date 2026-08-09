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BGauss D15 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 BGauss D15 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
D15 vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Hunter 350
BrandBGaussRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge-
Mileage-36.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-349 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

Filters
D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BGauss D15 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Headlight View
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Specification
Length
1868 mm2055 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg181 kg
Height
1200 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm790 mm
Width
977 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
7s-
Range
115 km-
Max Speed
60 kmph114 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.1 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, BuzzerTripper
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh12V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,37,640
RTO
011,541
Insurance
5,88210,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2683,429

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