In 2026 BGauss D15 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
D15 vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D15
|Himalayan
|Brand
|BGauss
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Range
|115 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|32.04 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|411 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|-