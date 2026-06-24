hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesD15 vs Himalayan

BGauss D15 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 BGauss D15 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
D15 vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Himalayan
BrandBGaussRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge-
Mileage-32.04 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-411 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

Filters
D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

BGauss D15 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Length
1868 mm2190 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm220 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg199 kg
Height
1200 mm1370 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm800 mm
Width
977 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
7s-
Range
115 km-
Max Speed
60 kmph-
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.1 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, Buzzer-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0732,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1912,15,900
RTO
017,772
Insurance
5,88220,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2685,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
Bgauss BG D15 electric scooter.
Bgauss BG D15 electric scooter launched at 99,999. Check specs, features
16 May 2022
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
26 Jun 2024
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
8 Aug 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers