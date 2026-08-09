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HomeCompare BikesD15 vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

BGauss D15 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 BGauss D15 or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
D15 vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandBGaussRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge-
Mileage-41.55 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-349.34 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

Filters
D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BGauss D15 Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Specification
Length
1868 mm2145 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1390 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg195 kg
Height
1200 mm1090 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm805 mm
Width
977 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
7s-
Range
115 km455 km
Max Speed
60 kmph114 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.1 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, BuzzerAir Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0732,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,93,080
RTO
015,946
Insurance
5,88210,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2684,725
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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