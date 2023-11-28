HT Auto
In 2024 BGauss D15 or Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of D15 up to 115 km/charge and the RV400 BRZ has a range of up to 80-150 km/charge.
D15 vs RV400 BRZ Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Rv400 brz
BrandBGaussRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge80-150 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.3 Hours (0 - 75 %)

D15
BGauss D15
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
RV400 BRZ
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ
STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
3.1 kW3 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front :-90/80-17, Rear :-110/80-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1868 mm2156 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm215 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg115 kg
Height
1200 mm1112 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm814 mm
Width
977 mm813 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.3 Hours (0 - 75 %)
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree10.2 Degree
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, BuzzerReal time temperature, Battery level
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh3.24 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0732,87,370
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,37,950
RTO
05,735
Insurance
5,8821,43,685
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2686,176

