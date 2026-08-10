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BGauss D15 vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 BGauss D15 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of D15 up to 115 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
D15 vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Rv400
BrandBGaussRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge150 km/charge
Battery Capacity3.2 kWh-
Charging Time4 Hrs.3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BGauss D15 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight View
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Specification
Length
1868 mm2156 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm215 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg108 kg
Height
1200 mm1112 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm814 mm
Width
977 mm813 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
7s-
Range
115 km150 km
Max Speed
60 kmph85 kmph
Swappable Battery
YesYes
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm170 Nm
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
3.1 kW3000 W
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Features
Riding Modes
YesEco, Normal and Sport
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, BuzzerAmbient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,39,950
RTO
00
Insurance
5,8825,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2683,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

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