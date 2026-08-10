In 2026 BGauss D15 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of D15 up to 115 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
D15 vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D15
|Rv400
|Brand
|BGauss
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|115 km/charge
|150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.2 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|3 Hours 30 Minutes