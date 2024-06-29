HT Auto

BGauss D15 vs Prevail Electric Finesse

In 2024 BGauss D15 or Prevail Electric Finesse choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Finesse Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of D15 up to 115 km/charge and the Finesse has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
D15 vs Finesse Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Finesse
BrandBGaussPrevail Electric
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 99,999
Range115 km/charge110 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Finesse
Prevail Electric Finesse
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes
Motor IP Rating
IP67
Max Torque
110 Nm
Continious Power
1500 W
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
3.1 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP 67
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16-
Front Brake
Drum-
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
Drum-
Length
1868 mm-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
107 kg-
Height
1200 mm-
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Width
977 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, Buzzer-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,07399,999
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,19199,999
RTO
00
Insurance
5,8820
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2682,149

