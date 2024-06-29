In 2024 BGauss D15 or Prevail Electric Finesse choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Finesse Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of D15 up to 115 km/charge and the Finesse has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
D15 vs Finesse Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D15
|Finesse
|Brand
|BGauss
|Prevail Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|₹ 99,999
|Range
|115 km/charge
|110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|-