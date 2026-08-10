D15 vs Elite Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Elite Brand BGauss Prevail Electric Price ₹ 1.46 Lakhs ₹ 1.3 Lakhs Range 115 km/charge 220 km/charge Battery Capacity 3.2 kWh - Charging Time 4 Hrs. 8 Hrs.

In 2026 BGauss D15 or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of D15 up to 115 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.