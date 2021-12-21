HT Auto

BGauss D15 vs Okinawa iPraise+

In 2024 BGauss D15 or Okinawa iPraise+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa iPraise+ Price starts at Rs. 99,708 (ex-showroom price). The range of D15 up to 115 km/charge and the iPraise+ has a range of up to 139 km/charge. Okinawa offers the iPraise+ in 3 colours.
D15 vs iPraise+ Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Ipraise+
BrandBGaussOkinawa
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 99,708
Range115 km/charge139 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

D15
BGauss D15
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
iPraise+
Okinawa iPraise+
₹99,708*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
3.1 kW2500 W
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1868 mm1970 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
107 kg-
Height
1200 mm1165 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm800 mm
Width
977 mm745 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, BuzzerRoad Side Assistance, ARAI/ICAT Approved, Immobilization
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh3.3 KWH
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,07399,708
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,19199,708
RTO
00
Insurance
5,8820
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2682,143

