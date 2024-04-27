HT Auto
BGauss D15 vs Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

In 2024 BGauss D15 or Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of D15 up to 115 km/charge and the Ferrato Disruptor has a range of up to 129 km/charge.
D15 vs Ferrato Disruptor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Ferrato disruptor
BrandBGaussOkaya EV
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.6 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge129 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ferrato Disruptor
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
STD
₹1.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
3.1 kW6.37 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP 67IP67
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1868 mm-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
107 kg-
Height
1200 mm-
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Width
977 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree18 Degrees
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, BuzzerRiding Mode - Eco | City | Sports, Vehicle Live Tracking, GPS Connectivity, Find My Vehicle
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh3.97 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,66,128
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,59,999
RTO
00
Insurance
5,8826,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2683,570

