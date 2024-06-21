HT Auto
In 2024 BGauss D15 or Numeros Diplos pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Numeros Diplos pro Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of D15 up to 115 km/charge and the Diplos pro has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
D15 vs Diplos pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Diplos pro
BrandBGaussNumeros
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge140 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.3.5-4 Hrs.

D15
BGauss D15
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Diplos pro
Numeros Diplos pro
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
YesYes
Motor IP Rating
IP67IP67
Max Torque
110 Nm-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
3.1 kW4 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-2.15x12 inch,Rear :-2.15 x 12 inch
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1868 mm1960 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm150 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1430 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg137 kg
Height
1200 mm1125 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Width
977 mm720 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.3.5-4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree12 Degree
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, Buzzer-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh3.7 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,45,565
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,37,511
RTO
03,500
Insurance
5,8824,554
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2683,128

