HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesD15 vs NDS ECO Lio Plus

BGauss D15 vs NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus

In 2024 BGauss D15 or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of D15 up to 115 km/charge and the NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours.
D15 vs NDS ECO Lio Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Nds eco lio plus
BrandBGaussNDS ECO MOTORS
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.24 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge165 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

Filters
D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NDS ECO Lio Plus
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus
Lio Plus STD
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
3.1 kW1600 W
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1868 mm2020 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
1260 mm1460 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg100 kg
Height
1200 mm-
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Width
977 mm730 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, Buzzer-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh72 V 2X21 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,23,978
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,23,978
RTO
00
Insurance
5,8820
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2682,664

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola's founder, has been pushing for cost reductions across all departments.
    Ola Electric plans major layoffs ahead of IPO to control costs. Check details
    4 Jun 2024
    The MG Motor Hector SUV is pricier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,000, while the Hector Plus is more expensive by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000.
    MG Hector and Hector Plus prices increased on top variants. Check new prices
    12 Jun 2024
    NHTSA said it would hike Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) requirements to about 50.4 miles (81 km) per gallon by 2031 from 39.1 mpg currently.
    US raises fuel economy rules, much less than first proposed. What it means
    9 Jun 2024
    Ola Electric upcoming motorcycles inlcude Ola Cruiser, Ola Adventure, Ola Roadster and Ola Diamondhead.
    Confirmed! First-ever e-bike from Ola Electric to launch on…
    20 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    MG Hector Plus SUV gets stylish new headlamps which flank a new chrome-studded front Grille,
    First drive review: MG Hector Plus SUV
    21 Jul 2020
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    The new MG Hector Plus is a more spacious version of Hector which boasts of several upgrades inside out.
    First look: MG Hector Plus 2020 SUV
    14 Jul 2020
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     