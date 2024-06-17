HT Auto

BGauss D15 vs Maruthisan Racer

In 2024 BGauss D15 or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of D15 up to 115 km/charge and the Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
D15 vs Racer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Racer
BrandBGaussMaruthisan
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.

D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
3.1 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1868 mm-
Ground Clearance
175 mm185 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
107 kg-
Height
1200 mm-
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Width
977 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, Buzzer-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh3.6 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0732,00,862
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,92,740
RTO
02,122
Insurance
5,8826,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2684,317

