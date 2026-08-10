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BGauss D15 vs Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6

In 2026 BGauss D15 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
D15 vs Mojo 300 BS6 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Mojo 300 bs6
BrandBGaussMahindra
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 2 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge-
Mileage-25.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-294 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

Filters
D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BGauss D15 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
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Specification
Length
1868 mm2115 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1460 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg186.2 kg
Height
1200 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm815 mm
Width
977 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
7s
Range
115 km
Max Speed
60 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.1 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, Buzzer-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh12 V, 9 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionFull DC
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0732,26,292
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,99,900
RTO
015,992
Insurance
5,88210,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2684,863

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