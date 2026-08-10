In 2026 BGauss D15 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
D15 vs Mojo 300 BS6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D15
|Mojo 300 bs6
|Brand
|BGauss
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|₹ 2 Lakhs
|Range
|115 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|25.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|294 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|-