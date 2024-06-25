HT Auto

BGauss D15 vs M2GO Civitas

In 2024 BGauss D15 or M2GO Civitas choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the M2GO Civitas Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of D15 up to 115 km/charge and the Civitas has a range of up to 120 km/charge. M2GO offers the Civitas in 3 colours.
D15 vs Civitas Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Civitas
BrandBGaussM2GO
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

Filters
D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Civitas
M2GO Civitas
STD
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.1 kW2020 W
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1868 mm-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
107 kg-
Height
1200 mm-
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Width
977 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, Buzzer-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh72 V, 29 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,04,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,04,000
RTO
00
Insurance
5,8820
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2682,235

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The BGauss RUV 350 rugged electric scooter has been completely developed in India with production set to begin next month at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra
    BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter launched, priced from 1.10 lakh
    25 Jun 2024
    BGauss is making some very big claims of performance and comfort that the RUV350 boasts of, without giving out specific details.
    BGauss RUV350 electric scooter unveiled, to launch in India on this date
    3 Jun 2024
    Bgauss BG D15 electric scooter.
    Bgauss BG D15 electric scooter launched at 99,999. Check specs, features
    16 May 2022
    RUV stands for Recreational Utility Vehicle and the RUV350 promises to be a rugged electric scooter, a first in its segment
    BGauss RUV350 rugged electric scooter to be launched on June 25
    5 Jun 2024
    BGAUSS C12i has a 2500-WATT electric motor.
    BGAUSS C12i electric scooter launched with 85 km of range, costs 99,999
    5 Sept 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    View all
     