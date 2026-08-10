In 2026 BGauss D15 or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
D15 vs RC 200 Comparison