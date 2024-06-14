HT Auto

BGauss D15 vs KTM 125 Duke

In 2024 BGauss D15 or KTM 125 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 125 Duke Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, 125 Duke engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 125 Duke in 1 colour. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The 125 Duke mileage is around 46.92 kmpl.
D15 vs 125 Duke Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 125 duke
BrandBGaussKTM
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.79 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge-
Mileage-46.92 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

D15
BGauss D15
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
125 Duke
KTM 125 Duke
2021
₹1.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.1 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :- 150/60-R17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1868 mm1993 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
107 kg159 kg
Height
1200 mm1083 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm818 mm
Width
977 mm789 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, Buzzer-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0732,01,557
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,78,892
RTO
014,311
Insurance
5,8828,354
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2684,332

