In 2024 BGauss D15 or KTM 125 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 125 Duke Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, 125 Duke engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 125 Duke in 1 colour. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The 125 Duke mileage is around 46.92 kmpl.
