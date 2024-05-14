HT Auto
BGauss D15 vs Komaki XGT Classic

In 2024 BGauss D15 or Komaki XGT Classic choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki XGT Classic Price starts at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of D15 up to 115 km/charge and the XGT Classic has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge.
D15 vs XGT Classic Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Xgt classic
BrandBGaussKomaki
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.09 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge80-90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.5 Hours

Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
3.1 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1868 mm1820 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
1260 mm1820 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg-
Height
1200 mm1100 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Width
977 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.5 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, BuzzerSBS, Anti-theft lock
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,12,864
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,08,636
RTO
00
Insurance
5,8824,228
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2682,425

