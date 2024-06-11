HT Auto
BGauss D15 vs Komaki XGT CAT 2.0

In 2024 BGauss D15 or Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of D15 up to 115 km/charge and the XGT CAT 2.0 has a range of up to 110-150 km/charge.
D15 vs XGT CAT 2.0 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Xgt cat 2.0
BrandBGaussKomaki
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.02 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge110-150 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XGT CAT 2.0
Komaki XGT CAT 2.0
72 V, 31 Ah With Smart BMS
₹1.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
3.1 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1868 mm-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
107 kg-
Height
1200 mm-
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Width
977 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, BuzzerConvertible Seats, Helmet + Battery Space, Emergency Repair Switch, BIS Wheels Enhance Stability, Anti Theft Lock, Multiple Sensor, Self Diagnosis, Wireless Updatable Features, VIVID Smart Dash, Smart BMS
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,05,751
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,01,636
RTO
00
Insurance
5,8824,115
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2682,273

