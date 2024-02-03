In 2024 BGauss D15 or Kinetic Green Flex choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Flex Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of D15 up to 115 km/charge and the Flex has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
D15 vs Flex Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D15
|Flex
|Brand
|BGauss
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|₹ 1.1 Lakhs
|Range
|115 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|3-4 Hrs.