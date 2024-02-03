HT Auto

In 2024 BGauss D15 or Kinetic Green Flex choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Flex Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of D15 up to 115 km/charge and the Flex has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
D15 vs Flex Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Flex
BrandBGaussKinetic Green
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.1 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.3-4 Hrs.

Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm160 Nm
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
3.1 kW1.2 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm12 inch
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-1690/90 - 12
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1868 mm1855 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm190 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1390 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg100 kg
Height
1200 mm1180 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm785 mm
Width
977 mm740 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.3-4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, BuzzerRide Home Mode, Central Braking System, Manually Detachable Battery, Integrated Footrest
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,14,122
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,09,874
RTO
00
Insurance
5,8824,248
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2682,452

