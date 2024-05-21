HT Auto

BGauss D15 vs Keeway SR 250

In 2024 BGauss D15 or Keeway SR 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, SR 250 engine makes power & torque 16.22 PS @7500 rpm & 16 Nm @6500 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the SR 250 in 1 colour. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
D15 vs SR 250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Sr 250
BrandBGaussKeeway
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-223 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm16 Nm @6500 rpm
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.1 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1868 mm1890 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg120 kg
Height
1200 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm780 mm
Width
977 mm790 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, Buzzer-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,73,530
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,49,000
RTO
013,420
Insurance
5,88211,110
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2683,729

