BGauss D15 vs Keeway SR125

In 2024 BGauss D15 or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, SR125 engine makes power & torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
D15 vs SR125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Sr125
BrandBGaussKeeway
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SR125
Keeway SR125
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
3.1 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1868 mm1890 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg120 kg
Height
1200 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm780 mm
Width
977 mm790 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, Buzzer-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,35,598
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,19,000
RTO
09,520
Insurance
5,8827,078
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2682,914

