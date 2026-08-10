In 2026 BGauss D15 or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
D15 vs W175 Comparison