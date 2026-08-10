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BGauss D15 vs Kawasaki W175

In 2026 BGauss D15 or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
D15 vs W175 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 w175
BrandBGaussKawasaki
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-177 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

Filters
D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Length
1868 mm2005 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1320 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg135 kg
Height
1200 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm790 mm
Width
977 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
7s-
Range
115 km480 km
Max Speed
60 kmph110 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.1 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, Buzzer-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh12V 6Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,32,630
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,13,000
RTO
09,040
Insurance
5,88210,590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2682,850

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