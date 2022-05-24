HT Auto

BGauss D15 vs Kabira Mobility KM 3000

In 2024 BGauss D15 or Kabira Mobility KM 3000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of D15 up to 115 km/charge and the KM 3000 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 in 1 colour.
D15 vs KM 3000 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Km 3000
BrandBGaussKabira Mobility
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.2 Hours 50 min

Filters
D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
KM 3000
Kabira Mobility KM 3000
Lithium Ion
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67IP67
Max Torque
110 Nm-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
3.1 kW3500 W
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1868 mm2100 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1430 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg112 kg
Height
1200 mm1200 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm830 mm
Width
977 mm760 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.2 Hours 50 min
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes0-80 % 50 min
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree19°
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, Buzzer-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh4.0 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,31,870
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,26,990
RTO
04,880
Insurance
5,8820
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2682,834

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The Komaki DT 3000 is the higher-spec model powered by a robust 3000 Watt BLDC motor.
    Komaki DT 3000, LY e-scooters launched in India with 220 km range, anti skid
    24 May 2022
    Ola Electric to Tork Motors, several electric two-wheeler manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the electric motorcycle segment with exciting upcoming products.
    Most exciting upcoming electric motorcycles in India
    22 Aug 2023
    Bgauss BG D15 electric scooter.
    Bgauss BG D15 electric scooter launched at 99,999. Check specs, features
    16 May 2022
    Image of Kabira Mobility KM3000 used for representation purpose only.
    Kabira Mobility KM5000 EV with 330 km of range to be unveiled next month
    17 Mar 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    The iconic Jeep Wrangler off-road SUV now comes in an electrified version with four-wheel drive and gets a range of 50 kms in EV mode.
    2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe: First look
    28 May 2021
    Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept promises a striking design language blended with a capable drive and feature-loaded cabin.
    First look: Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept SUV
    7 Jul 2020
    Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
    Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
    1 Feb 2024
    View all
     