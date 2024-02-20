HT Auto

BGauss D15 vs Joy e-bike Mihos

In 2024 BGauss D15 or Joy e-bike Mihos choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Mihos Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of D15 up to 115 km/charge and the Mihos has a range of up to 130 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Mihos in 1 colour.
D15 vs Mihos Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Mihos
BrandBGaussJoy e-bike
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge130 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Mihos
Joy e-bike Mihos
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
3.1 kW1500 w
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1868 mm1864 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
107 kg100 kg
Height
1200 mm1178 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm750 mm
Width
977 mm700 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, BuzzerGPS
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh74 V / 40 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,55,219
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,49,000
RTO
00
Insurance
5,8826,219
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2683,336

