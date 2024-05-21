HT Auto
BGauss D15 vs Jitendra JMT 1000 3K

In 2024 BGauss D15 or Jitendra JMT 1000 3K choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jitendra JMT 1000 3K Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of D15 up to 115 km/charge and the JMT 1000 3K has a range of up to 126 km/charge.
D15 vs JMT 1000 3K Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Jmt 1000 3k
BrandBGaussJitendra
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.28 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge126 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.4-4.5 Hrs.

D15
BGauss D15
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
JMT 1000 3K
Jitendra JMT 1000 3K
STD
₹1.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
YesYes
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
3.1 kW1 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front :-90/90-10 Rear :-90/90-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1868 mm1880 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1412 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg98 kg
Height
1200 mm1100 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Width
977 mm680 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.4-4.5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
10 Degree7 Degree
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, BuzzerCentral Remote Locking, 3 Speed mode, Find my scooter, Huge Legroom, Kill Switch
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh3.12 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,32,414
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,27,874
RTO
00
Insurance
5,8824,540
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2682,846

