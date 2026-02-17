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BGauss D15 vs Jawa Jawa

In 2026 BGauss D15 or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
D15 vs Jawa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Jawa
BrandBGaussJawa
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.76 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge-
Mileage-30.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-293 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

Filters
D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BGauss D15 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Headlight View
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Specification
Length
1868 mm-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
1260 mm1369 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg172 kg
Height
1200 mm-
Saddle Height
765 mm765 mm
Width
977 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front :-90/90-18,Rear :-120/80-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
7s
Range
115 km
Max Speed
60 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm27.02 Nm
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.1 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, BuzzerTwin Exhaust
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0732,01,410
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,77,215
RTO
014,177
Insurance
5,88210,018
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2684,329

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