In 2026 BGauss D15 or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
D15 vs Jawa Comparison