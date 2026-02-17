In 2026 BGauss D15 or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm respectively. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
D15 vs 42 Comparison