BGauss D15 vs Honda Unicorn

In 2024 BGauss D15 or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm PS & 14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
D15 vs Unicorn Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Unicorn
BrandBGaussHonda
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.06 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-162.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

D15
BGauss D15
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
STD
₹1.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
3.1 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-100/90-18
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1868 mm2081 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm187 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1335 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg139 kg
Height
1200 mm1103 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm798 mm
Width
977 mm756 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, Buzzer3D Wing Mark, Honda Eco Technology, Side Stand Engine Cut off, Seat Length - 715 mm
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion12 V, 4 Ah
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,25,869
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,05,718
RTO
08,694
Insurance
5,88211,457
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2682,705

