In 2024 BGauss D15 or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm PS & 14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
D15 vs Unicorn Comparison