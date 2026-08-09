In 2026 BGauss D15 or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl.
D15 vs Hness CB350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D15
|Hness cb350
|Brand
|BGauss
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Range
|115 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|348 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|-