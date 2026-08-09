In 2026 BGauss D15 or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
D15 vs CB350RS Comparison