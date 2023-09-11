In 2024 BGauss D15 or Honda CB300F choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, CB300F engine makes power & torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm respectively. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl.
D15 vs CB300F Comparison