In 2024 BGauss D15 or Honda CB300F choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, CB300F engine makes power & torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm respectively. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl.
D15 vs CB300F Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Cb300f
BrandBGaussHonda
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge-
Mileage-30 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-293.52 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.1 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1868 mm2084 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm177 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1390 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg153 kg
Height
1200 mm1075 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm789 mm
Width
977 mm765 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, BuzzerSeat length - 614 mm, Honda Selectable Torque Control, Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS)
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh12 V, 5.0 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,95,150
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,70,001
RTO
013,600
Insurance
5,88211,549
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2684,194

