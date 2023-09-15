HT Auto

BGauss D15 vs Honda CB200X

In 2024 BGauss D15 or Honda CB200X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, CB200X engine makes power & torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl.
D15 vs CB200X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Cb200x
BrandBGaussHonda
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.47 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-184.4 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.1 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front :- 110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1868 mm2035 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm167 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1355 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg147 kg
Height
1200 mm1248 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm810 mm
Width
977 mm843 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, BuzzerLED Winkers, Hazard Switch
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh0.06 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,70,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,46,999
RTO
012,359
Insurance
5,88211,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2683,675

