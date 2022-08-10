HT Auto

BGauss D15 vs Hero Electric Optima

In 2024 BGauss D15 or Hero Electric Optima choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of D15 up to 115 km/charge and the Optima has a range of up to 89-135 km/charge.
D15 vs Optima Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Optima
BrandBGaussHero Electric
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.07 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge89-135 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.4.5 Hrs.

D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Optima
Hero Electric Optima
CX 2.0
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
YesNo
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm-
Continious Power
1500 W1900
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
3.1 kW1.2 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front :-90/90 - 12, Rear :-90/90 - 12
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1868 mm-
Ground Clearance
175 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
107 kg93 kg
Height
1200 mm-
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Width
977 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.4.5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutesNo
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree7 Degrees
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, BuzzerSpeed Modes - Eco, Parking Brake, Battery Safety Alarm, Drive Mode Lock, Side Stand Sensor
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,10,785
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,06,590
RTO
00
Insurance
5,8824,195
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2682,381

